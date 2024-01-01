Menu
2009 Pontiac G6

148,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G6

SE

2009 Pontiac G6

SE

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 10990211
  2. 10990211
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZG57BX94202913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

