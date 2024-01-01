$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G6
SE
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZG57BX94202913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
