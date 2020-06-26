+ taxes & licensing
306-693-4605
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 - Engine 3.6L V6 AWD, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Seat Memory, Passenger. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3