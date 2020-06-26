Menu
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2010 Buick Enclave

CXL w/1XL

CXL w/1XL

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,241KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259380
  • Stock #: P7058A
  • VIN: 5GALVBED9AJ200846
Exterior Colour
Other
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Buick Enclave CXL1 - Engine 3.6L V6 AWD, Remote Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Rear Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Seat Memory, Passenger. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

