Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Car, 2dr Cpe R/T, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 5.7L/345

2010 Dodge Challenger

59,761 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Car, 2dr Cpe R/T, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
HID Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Pwr sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.92 axle ratio anti-spin rear differential bright pedals hill start assist performance steering w/variable displacement 4-wheel anti-lock HD disc brakes track pak
27J R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed man trans 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-colour exterior mirrors heated front seats leather-trimmed bucket seats pwr heated fold-away mirrors SI...
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone steering wheel ...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media centre 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen aux audio input (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio con...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen iPod control keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressur...
P245/45ZR20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES
SUPER TRACK PAK -inc: P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires anti-lock 4-wheel disc HD brakes high performance suspension performance steering w/variable displacement

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North with Cold Weather Group for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 Jeep Cherokee North with Cold Weather Group 177,663 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 14,605 KM $49,987 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2020 Kia Sportage LX Anniversary 81,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Challenger