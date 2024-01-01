$30,987+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Challenger
R/T
2010 Dodge Challenger
R/T
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,761KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,761 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Car, 2dr Cpe R/T, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
HID Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Pwr sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BRILLIANT BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE
6-SPEED MANUAL TREMEC TRANSMISSION -inc: 3.92 axle ratio anti-spin rear differential bright pedals hill start assist performance steering w/variable displacement 4-wheel anti-lock HD disc brakes track pak
27J R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed man trans 276-watt amplifier (6) Boston Acoustics speakers body-colour exterior mirrors heated front seats leather-trimmed bucket seats pwr heated fold-away mirrors SI...
DARK SLATE GRAY LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player iPod control 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone steering wheel ...
SOUND GROUP II -inc: Media centre 430 AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/6700 song capacity 6.5" touch screen aux audio input (7) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer 368-watt amplifier steering wheel mounted audio con...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen iPod control keyless go remote start system auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone security alarm steering wheel mounted audio control temp & compass gauge tire pressur...
P245/45ZR20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES
SUPER TRACK PAK -inc: P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires anti-lock 4-wheel disc HD brakes high performance suspension performance steering w/variable displacement
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
