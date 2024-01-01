$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCrew 145" FX4, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
