4WD SuperCrew 145 FX4, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330

2010 Ford F-150

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

FX4

2010 Ford F-150

FX4

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145" FX4, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-XXXX

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2010 Ford F-150