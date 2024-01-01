$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XLT XTR with Front Bench
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
Used
173,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV4AFA14629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
- Interior Colour Medium Stone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 173,760 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
