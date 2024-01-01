Menu
4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330

2010 Ford F-150

173,760 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Used
173,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EV4AFA14629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 173,760 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

