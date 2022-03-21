Menu
2011 Ford Mustang

5,431 KM

Details Description Features

$59,987

+ tax & licensing
GT, California Special, Edelbrock Supercharged

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

5,431KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8874089
  • Stock #: p3668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Carbon
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 5,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact, 2dr Conv GT, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas V8 5.0L/302

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
5.0L 32-VALVE TI-VCT V8 ENGINE -inc: cover (STD)

