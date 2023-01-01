Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

173,535 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10375977
  • Stock #: CR23060AA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour none
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, 4WD 5dr EX-L, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

