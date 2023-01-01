$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Honda
306-693-5959
2011 Honda CR-V
2011 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
173,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10375977
- Stock #: CR23060AA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour none
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, 4WD 5dr EX-L, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4