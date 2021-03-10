Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Versa

121,980 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Versa

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6717947
  2. 6717947
  3. 6717947
  4. 6717947
  5. 6717947
  6. 6717947
  7. 6717947
  8. 6717947
  9. 6717947
  10. 6717947
  11. 6717947
  12. 6717947
  13. 6717947
  14. 6717947
  15. 6717947
  16. 6717947
  17. 6717947
  18. 6717947
  19. 6717947
  20. 6717947
  21. 6717947
  22. 6717947
  23. 6717947
  24. 6717947
  25. 6717947
  26. 6717947
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,980KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6717947
  • Stock #: D210290A
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP0BL494982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. Black 2011 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 24/32 City/Highway MPG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 40,099 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 64,102 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 104,388 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory