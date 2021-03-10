2011 Nissan Versa

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 9 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6717947

6717947 Stock #: D210290A

D210290A VIN: 3N1BC1CP0BL494982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 121,980 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.