2011 RAM 1500

175,254 KM

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

175,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9933155
  • Stock #: T2961B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,254 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
Pwr sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

