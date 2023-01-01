$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
Laramie
175,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9933155
- Stock #: T2961B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,254 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
Pwr sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
DARK SLATE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
