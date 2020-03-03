Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

  1. 4705470
  2. 4705470
  3. 4705470
  4. 4705470
  5. 4705470
  6. 4705470
  7. 4705470
  8. 4705470
  9. 4705470
  10. 4705470
  11. 4705470
  12. 4705470
  13. 4705470
  14. 4705470
  15. 4705470
  16. 4705470
  17. 4705470
  18. 4705470
  19. 4705470
  20. 4705470
  21. 4705470
  22. 4705470
  23. 4705470
  24. 4705470
  25. 4705470
  26. 4705470
  27. 4705470
  28. 4705470
  29. 4705470
  30. 4705470
  31. 4705470
  32. 4705470
  33. 4705470
Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,486KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4705470
  • Stock #: JRC84A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9CT283245
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales

2010 Ford Expedition...
 142,080 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC Base
 77,073 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,770 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-1207

Send A Message