2012 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8967907

8967907 Stock #: TP1132C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 136,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Pwr express open/close sunroof Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD) TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring 19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS 28X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.