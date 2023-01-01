Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Accord

210,675 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L w/Navi

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10057200
  • Stock #: B2767A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour none
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B2767A
  • Mileage 210,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 2dr V6 Man EX-L w/Navi, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V6 3.5L/212

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Honda

2012 Honda Accord Cp...
 210,675 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Supe...
 31,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 126,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Knight Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory