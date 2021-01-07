Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

165,366 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord Crosstour

EX-L

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6596386
  • Stock #: 2190741
  • VIN: 5J6TF2H51CL800679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,366 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2011 Toyota 4Runner ...
 387,093 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson
 19,978 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 79,124 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory