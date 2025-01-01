Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

111,715 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

13112663

2012 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,715KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG8CL179598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2012 Jeep Wrangler