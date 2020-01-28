2013 Audi A4

Compact, 4dr Sdn Auto quattro, 8-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 2.0L/121

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.