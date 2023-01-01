$36,987+ tax & licensing
$36,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2013 Chevrolet Camaro
2013 Chevrolet Camaro
1 LE, Performance Pack, 426HP
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$36,987
+ taxes & licensing
7,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9833861
- Stock #: T2961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # T2961
- Mileage 7,387 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 2dr Cpe 1SS, HO Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L V8 SFI HIGH OUTPUT (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8