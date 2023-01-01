2013 Chevrolet Camaro

$36,987 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 3 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9833861

9833861 Stock #: T2961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # T2961

Mileage 7,387 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain High Output Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 6.2L V8 SFI HIGH OUTPUT (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.