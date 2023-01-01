Menu
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

7,387 KM

Details Description Features

$36,987

+ tax & licensing
$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

1 LE, Performance Pack, 426HP

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

1 LE, Performance Pack, 426HP

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$36,987

+ taxes & licensing

7,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9833861
  • Stock #: T2961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # T2961
  • Mileage 7,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr Cpe 1SS, HO Gas V8 6.2L/376

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L V8 SFI HIGH OUTPUT (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

