Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, Fully serviced, Taylor Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, Fully serviced, Taylor Certified

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 4713237
  2. 4713237
  3. 4713237
  4. 4713237
  5. 4713237
  6. 4713237
  7. 4713237
  8. 4713237
  9. 4713237
  10. 4713237
  11. 4713237
  12. 4713237
  13. 4713237
  14. 4713237
  15. 4713237
  16. 4713237
  17. 4713237
  18. 4713237
  19. 4713237
  20. 4713237
  21. 4713237
  22. 4713237
  23. 4713237
  24. 4713237
  25. 4713237
  26. 4713237
  27. 4713237
  28. 4713237
  29. 4713237
  30. 4713237
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713237
  • Stock #: 1991231
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H94DUD05567
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fully serviced and ready to go with after market rims and new rubber plus leather interior and all basics including Bluetooth. This is a great unit for under $15,000 and will keep you safe on Sask roads. Come in today for a test drive and with on site financing you can drive it home today at Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main St N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 25,326 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 57,226 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision ...
 60,265 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Send A Message