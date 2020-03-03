Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

  1. 4705467
  2. 4705467
  3. 4705467
  4. 4705467
  5. 4705467
  6. 4705467
  7. 4705467
  8. 4705467
  9. 4705467
  10. 4705467
  11. 4705467
  12. 4705467
  13. 4705467
  14. 4705467
  15. 4705467
  16. 4705467
  17. 4705467
  18. 4705467
  19. 4705467
  20. 4705467
  21. 4705467
  22. 4705467
  23. 4705467
  24. 4705467
  25. 4705467
Contact Seller

$13,271

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,882KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4705467
  • Stock #: JRC81
  • VIN: 1C4NJDABXDD259748
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

This 2013 Jeep Compass North is equipped with 4x4, cruise control, automatic transmission. A very inexpensive 4x4 option for any buyer. Come take it for a test drive today.
Fully inspected and reconditioned.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales

2010 Ford Expedition...
 142,080 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC Base
 77,073 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,770 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-1207

Send A Message