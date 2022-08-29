$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
107,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9061669
- Stock #: T2019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Grey Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,699 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Sport, 1-Speed Continuously Variable Ratio, Gas I4 2.4L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
True Blue Pearl
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE -inc: tip start autostick
DARK SLATE GREY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8