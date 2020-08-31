2013 Kia Sportage

Rear child safety door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Electronic stability program w/traction control system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tires - Front Performance
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear window defroster w/timer
Impact-sensing door locks
Bluetooth hands-free link
Intermittent rear window wiper
Electric brake distribution
6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Upper body-colour bumpers
Lower side black moulding
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps
Solar glass tinted windshield
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature
Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential
54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver
MacPherson strut front independent suspension
Multi-link rear independent suspension
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (3) free trial months
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap, adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/cup holders
Cargo area -inc: net hooks, cargo cover, luggage net, luggage centre tray
Front/rear side curtain air bags -inc: roll over sensor
3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment, pretensioners
Black wheel arch mouldings
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Artificial leather door trim
Lighting -inc: centre room lamp, cargo lamp, front map lamp w/sunglass case
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Chrome belt line moulding
Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter & ionizer
