2013 Kia Sportage

163,195 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

EX

2013 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759667
  • Stock #: USP2126
  • VIN: KNDPCCA26D7490125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Side Impact Air Bags
Electronic stability program w/traction control system
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Roof-mounted antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
110-amp alternator
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear floormats
Impact-sensing door locks
(2) front cupholders
Bluetooth hands-free link
Rear child seat anchors
Lift-type tailgate
Front/rear map pockets
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Automatic light control
Intermittent rear window wiper
A/T
Electric brake distribution
6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Bluetooth Connection
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Upper body-colour bumpers
Lower black bumpers
Lower side black moulding
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps
Solar glass tinted windshield
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Centre armrest w/storage
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature
Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Eco-Minder indicator
All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential
Dynamic dampers
54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver
MacPherson strut front independent suspension
Multi-link rear independent suspension
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (3) free trial months
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap, adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/cup holders
Cargo area -inc: net hooks, cargo cover, luggage net, luggage centre tray
Front/rear side curtain air bags -inc: roll over sensor
3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment, pretensioners
Black wheel arch mouldings
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Artificial leather door trim
Lighting -inc: centre room lamp, cargo lamp, front map lamp w/sunglass case
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack, USB port, (6) speakers
Chrome belt line moulding
Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter & ionizer
Fuel Capacity: 58L
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

