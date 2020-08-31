2013 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety door locks 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Side Impact Air Bags Electronic stability program w/traction control system Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Pwr rack & pinion steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L 16-valve I4 engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front/rear mud guards Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Roof-mounted antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Electrochromic rearview mirror Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Leather-wrapped shift knob Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer

Additional Features Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 18" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 110-amp alternator Rear window defroster w/timer Front/rear floormats Impact-sensing door locks (2) front cupholders Bluetooth hands-free link Rear child seat anchors Lift-type tailgate Front/rear map pockets Downhill brake control Hill assist control Roll over protection Automatic light control Intermittent rear window wiper A/T Electric brake distribution 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION P235/55R18 all-season tires Bluetooth Connection Dual front air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel Upper body-colour bumpers Lower black bumpers Lower side black moulding Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps Solar glass tinted windshield Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer Centre armrest w/storage Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Eco-Minder indicator All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential Dynamic dampers 54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver MacPherson strut front independent suspension Multi-link rear independent suspension SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: (3) free trial months 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap, adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/cup holders Cargo area -inc: net hooks, cargo cover, luggage net, luggage centre tray Front/rear side curtain air bags -inc: roll over sensor 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment, pretensioners Black wheel arch mouldings (3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear Artificial leather door trim Lighting -inc: centre room lamp, cargo lamp, front map lamp w/sunglass case AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack, USB port, (6) speakers Chrome belt line moulding Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter & ionizer Fuel Capacity: 58L Requires Subscription

