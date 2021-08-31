Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

165,716 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

165,716KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8008053
  • Stock #: 2191084
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE9DC935893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,716 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

