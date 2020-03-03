Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6 SR5, Taylor certified

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6 SR5, Taylor certified

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,565KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713213
  • Stock #: 2090891
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN6DX011050
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fully Serviced and ready to go this 2013 Tacoma will give you many years of great worry free diving as it is one of the top trucks for reliability and resale. Don't miss your chance to drive it come in today and with our on site financing you can drive it home today from Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main st N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

