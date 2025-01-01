Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

176,813 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza

12583397

2013 Toyota Venza

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB4DU034398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

$15,995

