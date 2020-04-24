2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls remote vehicle start 3.27 axle ratio -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls remote vehicle start 3.23 axle ratio

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.