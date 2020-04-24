Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,417KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4941702
  • Stock #: CONSIGNJRC29
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E36E9275827
Exterior Colour
Deep Magenta Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
This Chevrolet Camaro has a powerful Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls, remote vehicle start, 3.27 axle ratio -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls, remote vehicle start, 3.23 axle ratio, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (STD), Wiper system, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger express-down/up, Wheels, 18 painted aluminum.

*This Chevrolet Camaro Features the Following Options *
Visors, driver & passenger covered vanity mirrors, USB port in centre console, Trunk release, remote, driver-side, Trunk emergency release handle, Traction control, Tires, P245/55R18, blackwall, all season, Tire pressure monitor, Tire inflator kit, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, PASS-Key III, Suspension, sport, Steering, power, variable ratio, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering column, manual rake and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control -inc: brake assist.

*Only The Best Get Recognized *
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000. KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

*Expert Reviews!*
As reported by KBB.com: Whether you're a 20-something performance enthusiast seeking a car that boasts loads of power and aggressive looks, or a mid-lifer ready to get your crisis on/relive your youth, the 2014 Camaro offers serious thrills for the money.

*Stop By Today *
Stop by Prairie Auto Sales, 204B Manitoba St. W, S6H 1R1 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls remote vehicle start 3.27 axle ratio -inc: steering wheel mounted TAPshift manual shift controls remote vehicle start 3.23 axle ratio
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

