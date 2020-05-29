2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Targa Roof

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

Requires Subscription

ROOF PANEL 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE

SEAT TRIM PROCESSING CODE

REAR AXLE LIMITED SLIP 3.42 RATIO (STD)

JET BLACK/BROWNSTONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MICROFIBER INSERTS

ENGINE 6.2L ALUMINUM (376 CI) V8 DI (STD)

TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED MANUAL WITH ACTIVE REV MATCHING WITH Z51 RATIOS (STD)

SEATS GT FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LPO CARGO SHADE -inc: crossed-flags logo

MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL PACKAGE -inc: performance traction management

SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE -inc: headliner visors trim above windshield & rear window A-pillar trim area around quarter window

LPO SILL PLATES CUSTOM -inc: Stingray logo

LPO WHEEL CENTER CAPS WITH STINGRAY LOGO

3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: contents listed in STD equipment

EXHAUST PERFORMANCE -inc: dual mode performance exhaust increases horsepower to 460hp @ 6000 RPM torque 465 lb-ft @ 4600 RPM 4" stainless steel tips

LAGUNA BLUE TINT COAT

LPO BLACK 5-PIECE CUSTOM LUGGAGE SET -inc: crossed-flags logo (2) rolling carry-on backpack messenger bag duffel bag

LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS INCLUDED FOR VEHICLES SHIPPED TO BC MB NB AND ON

LPO PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS -inc: Stingray logo

CARBON FLASH HOOD STINGER STRIPE PACKAGE

CARBON FIBRE INSTRUMENT PANEL TRIM

