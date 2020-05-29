2014 Chevrolet Corvette

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Heads-Up Display
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Targa Roof
- Bluetooth Connection
- Smart Device Integration
- Requires Subscription
- ROOF PANEL 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE
- SEAT TRIM PROCESSING CODE
- REAR AXLE LIMITED SLIP 3.42 RATIO (STD)
- JET BLACK/BROWNSTONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MICROFIBER INSERTS
- ENGINE 6.2L ALUMINUM (376 CI) V8 DI (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED MANUAL WITH ACTIVE REV MATCHING WITH Z51 RATIOS (STD)
- SEATS GT FRONT BUCKET (STD)
- LPO CARGO SHADE -inc: crossed-flags logo
- MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL PACKAGE -inc: performance traction management
- SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE -inc: headliner visors trim above windshield & rear window A-pillar trim area around quarter window
- LPO SILL PLATES CUSTOM -inc: Stingray logo
- LPO WHEEL CENTER CAPS WITH STINGRAY LOGO
- 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: contents listed in STD equipment
- EXHAUST PERFORMANCE -inc: dual mode performance exhaust increases horsepower to 460hp @ 6000 RPM torque 465 lb-ft @ 4600 RPM 4" stainless steel tips
- LAGUNA BLUE TINT COAT
- LPO BLACK 5-PIECE CUSTOM LUGGAGE SET -inc: crossed-flags logo (2) rolling carry-on backpack messenger bag duffel bag
- LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS INCLUDED FOR VEHICLES SHIPPED TO BC MB NB AND ON
- LPO PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS -inc: Stingray logo
- CARBON FLASH HOOD STINGER STRIPE PACKAGE
- CARBON FIBRE INSTRUMENT PANEL TRIM
