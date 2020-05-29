Menu
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Z51

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Z51

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

  • 24,082KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5065887
  • Stock #: P3215
  • VIN: 1G1YL2D7XE5300418
Exterior Colour
Laguna Blue Tint Coat
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Brownstone
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Two-Seater, 2dr Z51 Cpe 3LT, 7-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Targa Roof
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • ROOF PANEL 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE
  • SEAT TRIM PROCESSING CODE
  • REAR AXLE LIMITED SLIP 3.42 RATIO (STD)
  • JET BLACK/BROWNSTONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES WITH MICROFIBER INSERTS
  • ENGINE 6.2L ALUMINUM (376 CI) V8 DI (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED MANUAL WITH ACTIVE REV MATCHING WITH Z51 RATIOS (STD)
  • SEATS GT FRONT BUCKET (STD)
  • LPO CARGO SHADE -inc: crossed-flags logo
  • MAGNETIC SELECTIVE RIDE CONTROL PACKAGE -inc: performance traction management
  • SUEDE CUSTOM INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE -inc: headliner visors trim above windshield & rear window A-pillar trim area around quarter window
  • LPO SILL PLATES CUSTOM -inc: Stingray logo
  • LPO WHEEL CENTER CAPS WITH STINGRAY LOGO
  • 3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: contents listed in STD equipment
  • EXHAUST PERFORMANCE -inc: dual mode performance exhaust increases horsepower to 460hp @ 6000 RPM torque 465 lb-ft @ 4600 RPM 4" stainless steel tips
  • LAGUNA BLUE TINT COAT
  • LPO BLACK 5-PIECE CUSTOM LUGGAGE SET -inc: crossed-flags logo (2) rolling carry-on backpack messenger bag duffel bag
  • LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS INCLUDED FOR VEHICLES SHIPPED TO BC MB NB AND ON
  • LPO PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS -inc: Stingray logo
  • CARBON FLASH HOOD STINGER STRIPE PACKAGE
  • CARBON FIBRE INSTRUMENT PANEL TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

