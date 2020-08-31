2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Suspension Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror graphic equalizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Knee Air Bag Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 368w Regular Amplifier 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist 1541# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 81 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Fuel Capacity: 81L Requires Subscription Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel

