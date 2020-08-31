Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

147,446 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,446KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759676
  • Stock #: USP2084
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4ET290784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # USP2084
  • Mileage 147,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
graphic equalizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Knee Air Bag
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
368w Regular Amplifier
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
1541# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
81 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fuel Capacity: 81L
Requires Subscription
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

