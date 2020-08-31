2014 Dodge Journey

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Tires - Front Performance
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
