Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

182,900 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF1EFC78080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 19,816 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 137,947 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE 43,176 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150