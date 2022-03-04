Menu
2014 Ford F-150

71,955 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8475252
  Stock #: T3459B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # T3459B
  • Mileage 71,955 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 157" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

