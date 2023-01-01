Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

130,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

SLE

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343757
  • Stock #: 2391551
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC8EG437558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

