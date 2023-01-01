2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10343757

10343757 Stock #: 2391551

2391551 VIN: 3GTU2UEC8EG437558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.