2014 Honda CR-V

Touring, Factory Warr, Taylor Certified

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring, Factory Warr, Taylor Certified

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,252KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713201
  • Stock #: 78931
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H93EH101873
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Cost to recondition to resell to you 785.23 very well kept and serviced with just over a year or to 200,000 Honda warranty.
Fully equipped and naturally aspirated this unit is loaded with heated power leather seats, navigation, Bluetooth plus all the power options including sunroof. Well priced and ready to take home come in for a test drive and thanks to on site financing you can drive it home today from Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main St N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 5 Speed Automatic

