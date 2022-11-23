Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

100,267 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Nissan

306-691-0016

MR

MR

Location

Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434217
  • Stock #: TP1147A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn MR, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Moose Jaw Nissan

848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3

306-691-0016

