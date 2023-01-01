Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

124,229 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 9799315
  2. 9799315
  3. 9799315
  4. 9799315
  5. 9799315
  6. 9799315
  7. 9799315
  8. 9799315
  9. 9799315
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799315
  • Stock #: 2390053
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG2ES280779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,229 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2022 Toyota Tacoma
21,327 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 124,229 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 109,711 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory