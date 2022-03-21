2014 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 3 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8950114

8950114 Stock #: T3616

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 183,321 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 180-amp alternator Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Black Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS) WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Mini Floor Console BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIM 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation 1 Year Trial (Registration Required) ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air GVWR: 5 579 ... BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Body Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Cent... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.