2014 RAM 3500
Laramie
183,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8950114
- Stock #: T3616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 183,321 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 169" Laramie, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Mini Floor Console
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIM 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation 1 Year Trial (Registration Required)
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air GVWR: 5 579 ...
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Body Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Cent...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
