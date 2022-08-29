Menu
2014 TIGE Z3

300 KM

Details Description

$99,987

+ tax & licensing
$99,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2014 TIGE Z3

2014 TIGE Z3

Local Trade,Raptor motor, Nice Surf Boat, Priced to Sell

2014 TIGE Z3

Local Trade,Raptor motor, Nice Surf Boat, Priced to Sell

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$99,987

+ taxes & licensing

300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9316447
  • Stock #: p3716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # p3716
  • Mileage 300 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 Raptor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

