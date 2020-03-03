Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

LE, TAYLOR CERTIFIED

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE, TAYLOR CERTIFIED

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,869KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4767939
  • Stock #: 2090321
  • VIN: 2t3bfrev1ew211727
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Great Price and fully reconditioned this 2014 Rav4 LE has just what you need with power windows, locks and mirrors, plus all the quality you would expect from Toyota. For about $18,000 all in this unit car be yours today. Come in for a test drive today at Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main St N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

