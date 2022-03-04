2014 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 7 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8472513

8472513 Stock #: 2290521

2290521 VIN: 5TFAY5F11EX349256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 99,723 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.