2014 Toyota Tundra

99,723 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8472513
  • Stock #: 2290521
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F11EX349256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,723 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

