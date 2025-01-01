$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Premium
Location
Moose Jaw Toyota
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
Used
154,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNGE36FS571348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2591522
- Mileage 154,106 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Remote Buying Options
2015 Cadillac SRX