2015 Cadillac SRX

154,106 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12853172

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

Used
154,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNGE36FS571348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2591522
  • Mileage 154,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

