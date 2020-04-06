Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 4869150
  2. 4869150
  3. 4869150
  4. 4869150
  5. 4869150
  6. 4869150
  7. 4869150
  8. 4869150
  9. 4869150
  10. 4869150
  11. 4869150
  12. 4869150
  13. 4869150
  14. 4869150
  15. 4869150
  16. 4869150
  17. 4869150
  18. 4869150
  19. 4869150
  20. 4869150
  21. 4869150
  22. 4869150
  23. 4869150
  24. 4869150
  25. 4869150
  26. 4869150
  27. 4869150
  28. 4869150
  29. 4869150
  30. 4869150
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,893KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4869150
  • Stock #: 19569A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEG7FF608188
Exterior Colour
Brownstone Metallic
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

You know there is always room for a little more power when it comes to any truck and the work that they do! Our 2015 Gas Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD has that power and its packed into our reliable V8 6.0L engine. Sharp in Brownstone Metallic, this LTZ also features a beautiful interior. With a Bose speaker system, heated leather seats, Navigation, Remote start, Bluetooth and 4WD, you may think you are getting everything you could need, however there is so much more we would like to show you! Call us today and book your test drive. Can't make it into Moose Jaw? Not a problem! Call us TODAY (306) 693-4605 and we will send you a virtual walkaround, detailed pictures and devote one of our amazing product specialists to you to answer any questions you may have! See you soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2019 GMC Acadia SLT
 1,145 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon SLT
 59,776 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 54,893 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Send A Message