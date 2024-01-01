Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn LT Auto, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

171,154 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CS24003AA
  • Mileage 171,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn LT Auto, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Honda

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2019 Honda CR-V LX 128,555 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 TRX for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 RAM 1500 TRX 56,821 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic coupe si for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2015 Honda Civic coupe si 100,600 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Knight Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-5959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic