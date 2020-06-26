Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LTZ

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 5259374
  2. 5259374
  3. 5259374
  4. 5259374
  5. 5259374
  6. 5259374
  7. 5259374
  8. 5259374
  9. 5259374
  10. 5259374
  11. 5259374
  12. 5259374
  13. 5259374
  14. 5259374
  15. 5259374
  16. 5259374
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,803KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259374
  • Stock #: 20239A
  • VIN: 1GNKVJKD8FJ127847
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ - Engine 3.6L AWD, Dual exhaust, Power heated cooled front seats, Lane Departure Warning, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Remote Engine Start. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2017 GMC Terrain SLT
 77,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Toyota 4Runner ...
 262,536 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,148 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory