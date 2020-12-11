+ taxes & licensing
306-693-4605
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT This great new trade hits the lot with Super low km's!! * ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, BLUETOOTH * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * Great Fuel efficient engine Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/83 ***Serving Saskatchewan since 1997 from Moose Jaw, Caronport, Central Butte, Chaplin, Eyebrow, Craik, Mortlach, Rouleau, Riverhurst, Regina, Weyburn, Assiniboia, and beyond!! ***The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3