2015 Chevrolet Trax

34,377 KM

Details

$15,858

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

LT

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

34,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6353720
  • Stock #: 20092A
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSBXFL180930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,377 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Trax LT This great new trade hits the lot with Super low km's!! * ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, BLUETOOTH * ALL WHEEL DRIVE * Great Fuel efficient engine Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/83 ***Serving Saskatchewan since 1997 from Moose Jaw, Caronport, Central Butte, Chaplin, Eyebrow, Craik, Mortlach, Rouleau, Riverhurst, Regina, Weyburn, Assiniboia, and beyond!! ***The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

