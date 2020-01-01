Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Dart

64,495 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,495KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6270807
  • Stock #: PAS159AA
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB4FD331026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Vitamin C
  • Interior Colour Light Tungsten/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PAS159AA
  • Mileage 64,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Tires: P225/45R17 AS
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
LIGHT TUNGSTEN/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start 3.195 Final Drive Ratio Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment Urethane Shift Knob
Wheels: 17 x 7 Granite Crystal Aluminum
RALLYE APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rear Stabilizer Bar Wheels: 17 x 7 Granite Crystal Aluminum Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Touring Suspension Tires: P225/45R17 AS Black Crosshair w/Black Surround RALLYE Badge Fog Lamps Du...
VITAMIN C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales

2012 Buick Regal GS ...
 147,532 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey EX
 126,135 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Avala...
 273,885 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-1207

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory