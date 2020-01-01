2015 Dodge Dart

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Tires: P225/45R17 AS Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic LIGHT TUNGSTEN/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start 3.195 Final Drive Ratio Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment Urethane Shift Knob Wheels: 17 x 7 Granite Crystal Aluminum RALLYE APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rear Stabilizer Bar Wheels: 17 x 7 Granite Crystal Aluminum Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Touring Suspension Tires: P225/45R17 AS Black Crosshair w/Black Surround RALLYE Badge Fog Lamps Du... VITAMIN C

