2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,225KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918041
  • Stock #: JRC106A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0FT730290
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Pitch Black
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS (E7) -inc: Front-Passenger In-Seat Storage Forward Fold-Flat Front-Passenger Seat
  • 6-WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEAT -inc: 4-Way Power Driver Lumber Adjust
  • WHEELS: 19 X 7 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
  • 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat
  • 6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
  • REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9 Screen
  • BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Accents Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels: 19 x 7 Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Grille Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors

