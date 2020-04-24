2015 Dodge Journey

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
- Suspension
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Additional Features
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Knee Air Bag
- Pitch Black
- Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK SEATS (E7) -inc: Front-Passenger In-Seat Storage Forward Fold-Flat Front-Passenger Seat
- 6-WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEAT -inc: 4-Way Power Driver Lumber Adjust
- WHEELS: 19 X 7 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
- 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat
- 6 PREMIUM ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
- CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror & Microphone
- REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 368 Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9 Screen
- BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Accents Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Gloss Black Fascia Applique Wheels: 19 x 7 Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Grille Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
