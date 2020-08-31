2015 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Knee Air Bag Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 4 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW 68.1 L Fuel Tank Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag GVWR: TBD Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 6 speakers and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver Restriction Features Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 68.1L Requires Subscription Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.