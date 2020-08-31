Menu
2015 Ford Escape

124,445 KM

Details Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

ESCAPE SE 4DR 4WD

2015 Ford Escape

ESCAPE SE 4DR 4WD

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

124,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759655
  • Stock #: USP2108A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUB34134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
RUBY RED CLEARCOAT
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
KEYPAD
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Driver Restriction Features
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 57L
Requires Subscription
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

