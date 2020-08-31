2015 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variable Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Knee Air Bag Cloth Door Trim Insert A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display RUBY RED CLEARCOAT Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Grille w/Chrome Bar Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet KEYPAD Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Seats w/Cloth Back Material Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Driver Restriction Features Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 57L Requires Subscription FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

