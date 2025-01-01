$15,561+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
EXPLORER
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$15,561
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,381KM
VIN 1FM5K8F83FGA47790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,381 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford
Email Moose Jaw Ford
2015 Ford Explorer