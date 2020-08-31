Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

98,731 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2015 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,731KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5759661
  Stock #: URR2008A
  VIN: 1FM5K8GT4FGA11125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # URR2008A
  • Mileage 98,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Block Heater
All Weather Floor Mats
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Dual Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation System
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
Rear Parking Sensors
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Knee Air Bag
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
2ND ROW CONSOLE
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Equipment Group 400A
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF W/POWER SUNSHADE
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Voice Activated Navigation system
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
Smart Device Integration
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Generic Sun/Moonroof
MAGNETIC METALLIC
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING
Driver Restriction Features
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Wheels: 20" Unique Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
and Cross Traffic Alert
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fuel Capacity: 70.4L
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Requires Subscription
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

