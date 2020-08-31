2015 Ford Explorer

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF W/POWER SUNSHADE
Voice Activated Navigation system
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING
Driver Restriction Features
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Wheels: 20" Unique Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
