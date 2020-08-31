2015 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Block Heater All Weather Floor Mats Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Dual Moonroof Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Knee Air Bag Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 2ND ROW CONSOLE 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Trunk/hatch auto-latch Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Equipment Group 400A Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access DUAL PANEL MOONROOF W/POWER SUNSHADE WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Voice Activated Navigation system Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Passenger Knee Airbag Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW BLIS Blind Spot Sensor Smart Device Integration Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Generic Sun/Moonroof MAGNETIC METALLIC ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING Driver Restriction Features Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Wheels: 20" Unique Painted Aluminum Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Passenger Seat and Cross Traffic Alert Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fuel Capacity: 70.4L Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Requires Subscription Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.