2015 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)

AIR BAGS SINGLE-STAGE FRONTAL AND THORAX SIDE-IMPACT DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

