2015 Honda Civic

45,122 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2015 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,122KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5863794
  Stock #: P7101
  VIN: 2HGFB2F56FH018835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # P7101
  Mileage 45,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic EX FWD, Engine - 1.8l 4cyl. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

