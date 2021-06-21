Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Veloster

45,801 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Veloster

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech, No accidents, Super Sporty, Command Start!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech, No accidents, Super Sporty, Command Start!

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7354433
  • Stock #: T1462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ironman Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # T1462
  • Mileage 45,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

2015 RAM 1500 Sport,...
 67,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 10,228 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 6,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory